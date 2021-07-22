Sidharth Malhotra announces the trailer release date of his upcoming film Shershaah, which is set for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. The film is based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra and its trailer will be out on July 25. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on July 2.

