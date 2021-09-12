The makers of Shiddat have released a digital poster of the film that sees the lead Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan flaunting their vibrant energy. The two clearly seem to be enjoying each other’s company as they freak out with carefree abandon. The movie releases on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)