Shilpa Shetty Kundra has posted a video on Instagram that shows her daughter praying for an injured baby raven. This is indeed the cutest video you’ll come across on social media. She captioned her post saying, “Kids truly have the purest hearts.” The Bollywood actress even thanked PETA India for rescuing the bird.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Daughter Samisha Praying For Injured Baby Raven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)