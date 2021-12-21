Shilpa Shetty has been very vocal about the Raj Kundra porn case. With new developments in the case, the actress did not refrain from putting out her thoughts on social media as well. She tweeted about Kundra's new statement and quoted Winston Churchill saying that "the truth is incontrovertible."

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

“The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” - Winston Churchillhttps://t.co/UjQSRldtOn — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)