The second wave of coronavirus is super contagious. Every day, you hear someone or the other getting infected with the virus. And the latest one is Shilpa Shetty's family, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram and shared how Raj Kundra, Viaan, daughter Samisha are positive whereas she has tested negative.

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)