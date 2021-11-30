After Shreya Ghoshal congratulated Twitter's newly appointed CEO, Parag Agrawal, their old Twitter exchanges and pictures went viral in no time. In one of the old tweets, Shreya had wished Parag on his birthday. In the tweet, Shreya addressed Parag as her "bachpan ka dost." Parag is also close to Shreya's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, who is also a technology executive. Reacting to all the tweets and discussions about herself and her friend, Shreya wrote the sweet tweet to address the same.

Check Out What She Wrote:

Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! 😂 Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh 😆 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)