Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are reportedly dating. However, they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship rumours. And now, adding fuel to the dating reports, Siddhant was spotted at his rumoured girlfriend Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan's 50th birthday bash on Sunday. The actor kept it casual in a white shirt and a cap. Jaya Bachchan Reveals She Doesn't Mind If Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Has 'Child Without Marriage'.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Attends Shweta Bachchan's 50th Birthday Bash:

