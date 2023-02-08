After sharing stunning pictures from the wedding ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made their first public appearance as the husband and wife duo. The newly married couple were photographed together at the Jaisalmer Airport. The two looked stunning together as they twinned in black casual ensembles. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Tie The Knot; Latter Shares Wedding Pictures and Says, 'Ab Humari Permanent Booking Hogayi Hai'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

SidKiara

The Newly Married Couple

