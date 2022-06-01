Singer KK, who used to rule the Bollywood music scene in the '90s and '2000s has passed away on May 31. He was 53. The industry is shocked by his tragic demise, and celebs like Ajay Devgn, Harris Jayaraj, Kavita Kaushik, Darshan Kumaar, Shirley Setia, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prosenjit Chatterjee etc tweeted their dismay over the popular singer's passing away. Singer KK Dies After Live Performance in Kolkata: Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away at The Age of 53.

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022

My “Uyirin Uyire” passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song “Konji Konji”. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends. @jdjeryofficial @thinkmusicindia @SonyMusicSouth — Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) May 31, 2022

Yet another legend leaves early 💔 such a huge loss ! Not fair ! KK Not Done ! — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 31, 2022

My heart breaks as I write this.. I don’t want to believe this is true. 💔 I cannot.. process this. Please noo… #KK sir 😭 — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) May 31, 2022

KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022

KK was an artist you'd discover in private. His best works were all about personal moments of loss & vulnerability. Sach Keh Raha Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke, Yaaron, Awarapan Banjarapan, Maine Dil Se Kaha. His voice was a candle in a dark room, a ग़म-गुसार. Goodbye and thanks, sir. pic.twitter.com/p28vA8zoDD — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 31, 2022

It did not hit me until this very minute that almost all my favourite songs were sung by KK. This is just heartbreaking . Indeed The voice of a generation . 💔 pic.twitter.com/dyRXcqLHRe — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 31, 2022

Shocked! An unforgettable voice... KK will live in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) May 31, 2022

