Singer KK, who used to rule the Bollywood music scene in the '90s and '2000s has passed away on May 31. He was 53. The industry is shocked by his tragic demise, and celebs like Ajay Devgn, Harris Jayaraj, Kavita Kaushik, Darshan Kumaar, Shirley Setia, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prosenjit Chatterjee etc tweeted their dismay over the popular singer's passing away.  Singer KK Dies After Live Performance in Kolkata: Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away at The Age of 53.

View tweets:

Ajay Devgn

Harris Jayaraj

Kavita Kaushik

Shirley Setia

Darshan Kumaar

Mohit Chauhan

Varun Grover

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Prosenjit Chatterjee

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)