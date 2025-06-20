Darsheel Safary, known for playing Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par (2007), was recently spotted at the premiere of Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Now 28-year-old, Darsheel arrived in a casual yet stylish look in an off-white T-shirt, black trousers, and a neat moustache. He looked all grown up as he smiled for the cameras, and fans couldn’t help but feel emotional seeing him again. A video of his appearance has gone viral, sparking nostalgia among those who remember his touching role as young Ishaan. Since Sitaare Zameen Par is being called the spiritual sequel to the iconic film, his presence made the moment even more special for fans. 'Gamerlog' Trailer: Darsheel Safary Chases His Dream as Young Gamer in Coming-of-Age Esports Series (Watch Video)

Darsheel Safary at Sitaare Zameen Par Premiere – See Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)