Smriti Irani Turns 48! Mouni Roy Shares Happy Pics With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Co-star To Wish On Her Birthday
The message from Mouni Roy to Smriti Irani reads: Always learning from you, always look up to you, always a role model you are. I love you and pray to God you are the happiest, healthiest, and God's favorite daughter. Happy, happy birthday, my dearest Smriti di!
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 04:45 PM IST