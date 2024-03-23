Smriti Irani celebrates her birthday on March 23, marking her 48th year with an abundance of heartfelt wishes from colleagues, friends, and family. Adding to the joyous occasion, her former co-star from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy, shares a touching note and two cherished images on Instagram. Mouni Roy Wedding: Smriti Irani Congratulates Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Co-Star On Instagram (View Post). Mouni Roy Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Birthday View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

