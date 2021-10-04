Bollywood’s gorgeous actress, Soha Ali Khan, has turned a year older on October 4, 2021. From celebs to fans, all have started pouring in birthday wishes for the 43-year-old across social media platforms. But it is her hubby, actor Kunal Kemmu’s post that has grabbed our eyeballs. The handsome hunk has shared the cutest birthday post for his ‘sunshine’ and even shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. While sharing the post he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday my sunshine @sakpataudi’. In the comments section you’ll also see birthday messages for Soha posted by her near and dear ones. It includes Maria Goretti, Saba Pataudi and Patralekhaa.

Kunal Kemmu’s Birthday Post For Wife Soha Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

