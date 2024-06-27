Lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, recently declared husband and wife, offered fans a peek into their heartwarming wedding ceremony with a delightful video shared on social media. The short clip, brimming with emotions and candid moments, captures the essence of their special day. The video opens with glimpses of the couple's registry ceremony, where they officially embarked on their journey as life partners. We see the joy on Sonakshi's face as the legalities are complete, followed by a spontaneous jump and a sweet peck on the cheek from Zaheer. "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments," a part of the post's caption reads. Have a look! Shatrughan Sinha Shares Heartfelt Moments From Daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal; Actor Says ‘Wedding of the Century’ (Watch Videos).

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video

