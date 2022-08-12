Sonakshi Sinha went the Umrao Jaan way in her latest set of pics online and we are going wow. In the clicks, she can be seen in white mulmul anghrakha and the embroidered dupatta, wherein she resembles Rekha. As soon as, she posted these photos, she was showered with love in the comments section. However, it's rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal's 'Mastane hazaar hai?' comment on Sona's 'Inn aankhon ki masti ke' post which is the highlight. Zaheer Iqbal Confirms Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Instagram by Saying ‘I Love You’ (View Post).

Sonakshi Sinha:

