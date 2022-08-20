Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The actress shared a heartwarming note on Instagram announcing the arrival of her little son. And well, as soon as this good news was out, fraternity friends started to congratulate Sonam-Anand on being proud parents of a boy. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon, celebs showered love on new mommy-daddy in the town. Have a look. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Blessed With Baby Boy; Neetu Kapoor Shares the Good News on Instagram!

