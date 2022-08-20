Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are proud parents! Yes, the couple who were expecting their first child together have been blessed with a baby boy. It was veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor, who broke the news on Instagram by congratulating nana-nani, Anil and Sunita Kapoor. FYI, Sonam and Anand got hitched in 2018, and had announced the pregnancy news on social media in March this year. Sonam Kapoor Shares Maternity Photoshoot in Black Leotard, Pregnant Bollywood Actress and Husband Anand Ahuja Super Excited Expecting Their First Bundle of Joy.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Are Parents!

Neetu Kapoor Instagram

After Neetu Kapoor, Mommy Sonam Also Shared The News on IG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)