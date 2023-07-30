Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartwarming birthday note for her husband Anand Ahuja. The diva has picked a series of pictures featuring the adorable duo and their cute son Vayu to mark the day. The heartfelt note reads, "Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more. #everydayphenomenal". Anand Ahuja didn't miss this adorable note penned by his darling wife. He quickly ran to the comment section and said, "Thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way. for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves." Sonam Kapoor and Her 'Handsome Date' Anand Ahuja Deck Up In Chic Outfits for Apple Store Launch in Mumbai (View Pics).

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post Here:

