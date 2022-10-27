Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a few clicks that feature sister Sonam Kapoor and her little son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. However, the highlight of the photos is how the toddler can be seen resting in maasi Rhea's arms. Vayu, who was born on August 20, looks cute as button in red and white clothes. Sonam Kapoor Breastfeeds Baby Vayu in New Video; Hubby Anand Ahuja Calls Her 'Strong Woman' - WATCH.

Sonam, Rhea and Vayu Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)