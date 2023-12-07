From setting up the Christmas tree to creating a representation of the nativity scene, also known as the crib, and other decorations, everyone is gearing up to celebrate Christmas 2023. Soni Razdan is equally excited as she shared a video post on Instagram, exclaiming, ‘Christmas is coming…’ The video showcased the Christmas tree adorned with customised ornaments, featuring the names of her granddaughter Raha, son-in-law Ranbir, daughters Alia and Shaheen, and other family members from the Bhatt and Kapoor households. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most beautifully decorated trees you’ll come across this season! Best Christmas Movies: From Home Alone to It's a Wonderful Life, 5 Holiday Films You Must Watch This Christmas 2023 Season.

Soni Razdan Gearing Up For Christmas 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

