Sonu Nigam rang in his 50th birthday and celebrated the occasion with friends and colleagues in the music industry. Several celebrities were seen at the party including Anup Jalota, Mika Singh, Satish Shah, Jackie Shroff, and T-Series' head Bhushan Kumar. In a video, Sonu was seen greeting Bhushan at the birthday bash and they even exchanged greetings before they joined others at the bash. It seems the duo have ended their ugly fight and renewed their friendship after three years. Sonu Nigam Exposes Scammers Exploiting His Name, Urges Fans to Be Aware of Online Fraud!.

Check Out Sonu Nigam-Bhushan Kumar's Video Here:

