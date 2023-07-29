Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently unveiled a distressing revelation on Facebook, exposing scammers attempting to exploit his name for fraudulent purposes. Sharing screenshots of a user masquerading as a member of his team, the singer warned fans against falling victim to such schemes. The imposter had been misleading fans with false promises of meeting Sonu Nigam in person in exchange for a certain payment. Sonu Nigam expressed his concern and urged fans to remain vigilant, emphasising that no legitimate team member would engage in such activities. Theft at Sonu Nigam's Father's Residence: Rs 72 Lakh Looted From Agam Kumar Nigam's Home, Police Register FIR Against Former Driver.