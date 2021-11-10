Sonu Sood is one of the actors who came forward amid COVID-19 pandemic and helped thousands and thousands of individuals across the country in the time of crisis. He is indeed a hero to many! An Indian artist was challenged by an American artist to sketch four different faces at the same time with pen and it has to be done like a printer. The Indian artist sketched four ‘Indian Real Life Heroes’ and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was one of them. The other three legends included were Former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh and Indian military officer Captain Vikram Batra. This Indian artist goes by the name Nurul Art and has pages on social media and also a YouTube channel.

Sonu Sood’s Sketch By Nurul Art

