Actor Sonu Sood, known for his candidness, shares thoughts on societal issues. Recently, he addressed online bullying of sportsmen, especially cricketers, on the X platform. His remarks coincide with trolls targeting Natasa Stankovic due to Hardik Pandya's IPL performance. Sood praises cricketers for national pride, expressing concern over their unwarranted online hate. He advocates for respect towards players, emphasising their role in elevating the country. In a tweet, he urges support for cricketers regardless of their team or position, labelling them as national heroes (tricolour emoji). Check his post below! Sonu Sood Advocates for Rights of Specially-Abled, Requests Government To Prioritise Their Need in Powerful New Year Plea!

Sonu Sood's X Post

We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 29, 2024

