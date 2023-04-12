Sonu Sood continues to receive unconditional love from his fans across the country. The actor who has been working tirelessly to help the commoners in every circumstances has been honoured by his fans in Madhya Pradesh. The actor’s fans made his portrait with 2500 kg rice over 1-acre of land and later donated it to the needy. This is indeed the sweetest gesture to thank him for his generous deeds. Sonu Sood Turns Messiah Again, Saves a Middle-Aged Passenger's Life at Airport.

Sonu Sood’s Portrait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

