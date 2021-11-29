Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi which was released on November 5, on the occasion of Diwali is still doing excellent and super strong on Week 4. Earlier, the flick already reached Rs 100 crore club, now the movie is moving towards Rs 200 crore mark. After successfully running for 4 weeks, the cop drama earned Rs 189.12 crore. The movie has totally won every hearts of the audience and here's the prove.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Sooryavanshi gathers speed again on [fourth] Sun… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat continue to yield best returns… The journey to ₹ 200 cr begins: will it hit double century?… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 189.12 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MCTXsUYa4q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2021

