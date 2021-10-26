Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular onscreen pairs of Bollywood. The duo would be seen once again together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action thriller Sooryavanshi. Ahead of the grand theatrical release of the film, which is on November 5, the makers are going to give a glimpse of Akshay and Katrina’s chemistry through the song “Mere Yaaraa” that is all set to be unveiled on October 27. This romantic ballad has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Watch Teaser Of Sooryavanshi Song Mere Yaaraa:

