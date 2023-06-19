In a social media post shared on Monday, actor Ssumier Parischa opened up about a harrowing incident that took place at his residence. The actor, known for his notable roles in the entertainment industry, revealed that his house in Delhi was targeted by armed intruders. Expressing his gratitude, Ssumier reassured his followers that no one was harmed during the alarming incident. The actor took to social media to provide an update on the situation, sharing details about the home invasion. While authorities are investigating the incident, Ssumier Parischa urged his followers to remain cautious and vigilant. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe environment and expressed hope that such incidents would be dealt with seriously by the concerned authorities. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rahul Vaidya Shares Old Video of MC Stan Doing Objectionable Performance on Stage After Rapper Calls Puneet Superstar's Content 'Cringe' - WATCH!.

