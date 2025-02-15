Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra became a central topic on Bigg Boss 18 due to their undeniable chemistry and growing affection. While KVM, the season's winner, openly declared his love for Chum during the show, she hesitated to make their relationship public on national television. However, on February 14, 2025, Valentine's Day, Chum confirmed their romance by sharing a sweet post on Instagram. She posted intimate moments of the couple enjoying the day together, bringing immense happiness to their fans (ChumVeer), who had long awaited this confirmation. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Chum Darang Close at Mumbai Event, Paparazzi Tease Them ‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’ (Watch Video).

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra's Photos From Valentine’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chum Darang (@chum_darang)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)