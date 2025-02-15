Valentines Day is one special day where everyone showcase their love for loved ones and partners. Georgina Rodriguez, Argentine model and influencer is partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. On the Valentines Day 2025, Georgina Rodriguez shared a special post with a lovely photo with Ronaldo – captioning it ‘My Great Love’. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid. Check out the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse Amid Having Fun During Training Session With Al-Nassr Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Clash with Al-Ahli (See Pic).

Georgina Rodriguez's Valentine Day Wishes Post for Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)