Zoya Akhtar threw a wrap up party of her upcoming film, The Archies and it was full house. While only limited to the flick's starcast, the bash was starkids filled with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in attendance. Not to miss, how stunning Suhana looked in a body-hugging dress. The party also saw Yuvraj Menda, Vedhang Raina and many more. Check it out. The Archies: It's a Wrap For Zoya Akhtar's Netflix Film Starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda; The Cast Celebrates By Cutting Cake (View Pics).

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Others at The Archies Wrap-Up Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Suhana and Khushi Look Stunning:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)