Bollywood actor Sunny Deol bought a beautiful white-coloured Land Rover Defender on Wednesday (May 18). The actor welcomed home the four-wheeler with small celebration. Land Rover Defender costs more than Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, the car he purchased has some excellent features on it, so its an amazing choice for him. Vicky Kaushal Buys Jaguar Land Rover Car, Says ‘Welcome Home Buddy’ (See Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Sunny Deol's Defender

Sunny Deol Buys Land Rover Defender Car (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sunny Deol's New Car

Sunny Deol Buys Land Rover Defender Car (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Land Rover Defender

Sunny Deol Buys Land Rover Defender Car (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Small Celebration At Sunny Deol's Place

Sunny Deol Buys Land Rover Defender Car (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sunny Deol's White Beauty

Sunny Deol Buys Land Rover Defender Car (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)