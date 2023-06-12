Sharing a delightful family moment, Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Sunday to capture a picture-perfect snapshot. The actress, accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber and their three children, was all set to attend filmmaker Krishna Bhatt's wedding reception in Mumbai. In the adorable photo, Sunny looked stunning in a beautiful blue ensemble, consisting of a halter neck top and an embellished lehenga. She accessorized with exquisite diamond earrings, while Daniel twinned with her, donning a blue sherwani paired with a silk kurta. Their daughter Nisha looked utterly charming in a yellow-pink lehenga, styled her hair in a half-up do, just like her mother. Meanwhile, Sunny's sons, Noah and Asher, added to the cuteness quotient in their matching green kurta-pyjamas. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: 7 Fashionable Outfits From the Actress' Wardrobe That Are Party Gems!.

Check Out The Picture Here: