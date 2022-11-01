Sunny Leone chose to dress up as Helen Parr aka Elastigirl aka Mrs Incredible from the movie The Incredibles, for Halloween. She wore a bedazzled version of the costume, with the eye mask painted on in black, black gloves and boots and a shiny black hula skirt. Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Pics from Her Daughter Nisha's 7th Birthday Bash!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)