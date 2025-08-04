Writer Khushwant Singh's 2014 novel, Maharaja in Denims, is all set to be adapted for the big screen. What’s unique about this adaptation is that the film will have no sets, no actors, and not even a camera, making history as one of the world’s first fully AI-generated movies. Twenty 21 Studios has partnered with Intelliflicks Studios for this historic project. The film will be helmed by filmmaker and producer Suryaveer Singh Bhullar. In a recently released teaser, we are introduced to the lead characters, Hari Sandhu and Susanne, who meet during a train journey and begin to introduce themselves to each other. Are you ready to experience this groundbreaking AI-powered film? ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release: AI-Altered Climax of ‘Raanjhanaa’ Tamil Version Leaks Online, Netizens Divided As Dhanush’s Kundan Comes Back to Life in Finale (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of AI-Generated Film ‘Maharaja in Denims’

TWENTY 21 STUDIOS JOINS HANDS WITH INTELLIFLICKS TO CO-PRODUCE ONE OF THE WORLD'S FIRST AI FILMS – 'MAHARAJA IN DENIMS'... #Twenty21Studios has partnered with #IntelliflicksStudios to co-produce #MaharajaInDenims – one of the world's first feature-length films generated entirely… pic.twitter.com/dvUntTmL2o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2025

