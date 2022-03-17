Sunny Leone has shared a video of her fan who has inked the actress’ name on his forearm. The youngster is seen showing his tattoo to the actress to which she thanks him. While sharing the video of the same, she captioned her post as, “Hope you love me forever!! because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife!!”

Sunny Leone’s Fan Get Actress’ Name Tattooed

