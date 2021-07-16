Surekha Sikri who has left us enchanted by her performances in many television shows and movies is no more. The actress died of cardiac arrest. The actress's manager confirmed the news to Indian Express saying, "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Farewell Surekha Sikri, a significant signature in Indian Theatre and the Art Film Movement of 80s & 90s, a terrific performer, a huge bundle of talent & a very popular Daadi in TV shows #Tamas #Mammo #Godaan #BadhaiHo You will live on in those unforgettable performances. #RIP pic.twitter.com/yaFs32skWp — Pavan Jha (@p1j) July 16, 2021

