Renée Sen’s outing with Orry and Munawar Faruqui has captured everyone’s attention. Sushmita Sen’s daughter was spotted last evening alongside the social media sensation Orry and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar. A video shared by one of the paparazzo shows her posing with the boys for the shutterbugs. Additionally, Renée took to Instagram to share some inside party pictures, which are simply cool. Orry Parties With Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel! Check Out Pics From Bigg Boss 17 Reunion.

Renée With Orry And Munawar Faruqui

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Mirror Selfies Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

