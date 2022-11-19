Sushmita Sen has turned 47 today and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has shared the perfect post for her on Instagram. He shared a stunning monochrome picture of the actress and mentioned number 47 with a heart emoji. This is indeed a heartwarming post to wish the beauty! Sushmita Sen Turns 47: Actress Pens a Special Note on Her Birthday, Says ‘The Most Incredible Year Is on Its Way’.

Rohman Shawl’s Birthday Post For Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)