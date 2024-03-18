Randeep Hooda is captivating audiences with his remarkable transformation to portray Veer Savarkar in the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Recently, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes monochrome selfie, leaving viewers astounded by his jaw-dropping appearance. His lean and unrecognisable look in the image drew immediate comparisons to desi Christian Bale. This transformation has generated significant buzz and anticipation for the film among netizens and fans alike. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer: Randeep Hooda's Gripping Portrayal of Feared and Controversial Hindutva Leader Rocked British Establishment (Watch Video).

Randeep Hooda Looks Unrecognisable In This Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)