Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines for quite some time now due to her secretive wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Mathias Boe. It was reported that the couple got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur on March 23. Recently, some videos and pictures from Taapsee Pannu's wedding festivities have started circulating online, even though official confirmations from the newly married-couple are still awaited. Among these glimpses is a video believed to be from their Sangeet ceremony. In the clip, Taapsee and her partner, Mathias, could be seen dancing joyfully to Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are". The crowd can be seen enthusiastically cheering on the couple as they dance their hearts out. Videos of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet ceremony are now going viral on social media. Newlyweds Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's First Wedding Video Takes the Internet by Storm - WATCH.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

