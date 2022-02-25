Taapsee Pannu has bagged yet another interesting project backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. Taking it to Twitter, Pannu announced that she will be working on a Sudhir Mishra directorial which will be based on the pandemic.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

I'm thrilled to be re-uniting with @AnubhavSinha and #BhushanKumar in an anthology film helmed by the brilliant director @IAmSudhirMishra. The story is unique and is set against the backdrop of the pandemic. Can’t wait to start on this one!@BenasM @tseries pic.twitter.com/LBq4bNkixE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 25, 2022

