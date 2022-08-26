Tabu and Ajay Devgn both are veteran and established actors of the film industry. The two have done some commendable work together and now, the two have collaborated for an ad film. Tabu took to social media to announce how they have commenced their ninth film together. She put up a picture with Ajay Devgn with a caption that read: Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms. Bholaa: Tabu Gets Injured While Performing a Dare-Devil Stunt on the Sets of Ajay Devgn’s Actioner in Hyderabad.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)