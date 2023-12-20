Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids of B-town. Son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cute little munchkin has turned seven today. On this special occasion, Taimur’s aunt has dropped the cutest birthday post for him on Instagram. Soha Ali Khan wished her nephew by dropping a video featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the birthday boy. The cousins are seen praying together in this video. Soha mentioned in the caption of her post, “Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end !! @kareenakapoorkhan”. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Jet Off With Kids Taimur and Jeh for Their Christmas Vacay (Watch Video).

Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday Post For Taimur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)