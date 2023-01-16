Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are rumoured to be dating after pictures and video of the duo partying together in in Goa went viral. However, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. The rumoured couple has once again been spotted together in Bandra, Mumbai. Tamannaah and Vijay were seen dressed up in casual attires. The two even posed for the shutterbugs as they stepped out of the same car. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Spark Dating Rumours After Video of Them Hugging in Goa Goes Viral - WATCH.

Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

B-town’s Rumoured Couple

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

