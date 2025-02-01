Rasha Thadani, daughter of 90s sensation Raveena Tandon, recently made her acting debut with Azaad along with Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan. The 19-year-old left Bollywood enthusiast thrilled with her unique style and captivating screen presence in the movie. Like every other Gen Z, Rasha is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with engaging content. On Saturday, 9 February 1), the young actress dropped a video with choreographer Bosco Martis performing the viral 2024 track "Tauba Tauba" from Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz. Rasha might be late to the trend, but we don’t really complain after watching her slay! Expressing gratitude to Bosco Martis for his contribution to the songs in Azaad, the actress wrote, "With the man himself @boscomartis !!!! Meeting him for the first time on the sets of Birangay, to then grooving on Tauba Tauba, and then finally shooting for Uyi Amma, complete genius Bosco sir, thankyou." ‘Azaad’ Movie Review: In Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani’s Predictable Debut Film, Their Four-Legged Co-Star Steals the Show Even From Ajay Devgn! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rasha Thadani Joins the ‘Tauba Tauba’ Trend With Bosco Martis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

