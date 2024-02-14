Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is holding steady at the box office, maintaining momentum since its February 9 release. On Day 5, the film showed a slight growth, with earnings of Rs 34.6 Crore and 5.48 per cent jump on February 14, according to Box Office India and Sacnilk. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Rom-Com Earns Rs 29.77 Crore in India - Reports.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)