Shahid Kapoor sent fans into a frenzy with an impromptu visit to a theatre in Mumbai during a screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The surprise appearance created a memorable moment for everyone present. The Bollywood heartthrob was seen expressing his gratitude to everyone present in the cinema hall. The video also showcases the actor being mobbed by fans for selfies. Despite the commotion, Shahid graciously greeted his admirers, posed for selfies and shared warm moments with them. Shahid Kapoor Has the Cutest Reaction to a Little Fan Dancing on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Title Track in Theatre (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor Surprising His Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)