Suhana Khan dropped a video on Instagram which sees her along with The Archies gang (Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina) exploring Brazil. Right from chilling on the Sao Paulo's streets to posing at Netflix's Tudum event, the young starcast of Zoya Akhtar's next looks promising. With an aim to promote the movie, the makers released 'The Archies in Brazil' video today highlighting all the good time spent by the film's starcast at Tudum 2023. Check it out. The Archies Teaser: Zoya Akhtar All Set to Take Viewers ‘Back in Time’ (Watch Video).

The Archies in Brazil:

