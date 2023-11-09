As The Archies trailer dropped today, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for Zoya Akhtar. He acknowledged Zoya's perseverance in the face of obstacles, emphasising her relentless pursuit of creative integrity. From facing rejections to crafting critically acclaimed films like Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya remained unwavering in her artistic beliefs. Karan added, Despite the triumph of Gully Boy, she chose to follow her passion for a childhood comic book, shunning star-studded projects for what truly resonated with her. Farhan celebrates Zoya's dedication, highlighting her upcoming film's trailer, reflecting her unwavering commitment and the ensemble of talent she has assembled. The Archies Trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Gang Are Set To Rock n’ Roll in Riverdale and Save Green Park (Watch Video).

Watch The Archies Trailer Here:

