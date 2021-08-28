As per Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film was modern-day mythology. However, the latest report hints that the film is shelved, due to producer-director differences about budget and creative aspects. Further, this decision has incurred a loss of Rs 30 crore.

